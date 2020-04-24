Virus by ZIP codes, April 24, 2020: Bowman gets first case, Elloree adds one, 29115 loses one

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bowman 29018 ZIP code has its first confirmed coronavirus case, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report on Thursday.

The Bowman area has six estimated cases.

Also on Thursday, DHEC reported a new case in Elloree 29047 ZIP code. It now has three total cases and 18 estimated cases.

DHEC has now determined one person previously thought to be a resident of Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code shouldn’t be counted among its positive cases. The area now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.

Orangeburg County has 52 confirmed cases and 319 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.

DHEC also announced 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths across the state.