Virus by ZIP codes, April 24, 2020: Bowman gets first case, Elloree adds one, 29115 loses one

The Bowman 29018 ZIP code has its first confirmed coronavirus case, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report on Thursday.
The Bowman area has six estimated cases.
Also on Thursday, DHEC reported a new case in Elloree 29047 ZIP code. It now has three total cases and 18 estimated cases.
DHEC has now determined one person previously thought to be a resident of Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code shouldn’t be counted among its positive cases. The area now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Orangeburg County has 52 confirmed cases and 319 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
DHEC also announced 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.
The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken, Anderson and Richland counties.
DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
