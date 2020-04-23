Virus by ZIP codes, April 23, 2020: Another new case in Orangeburg's 29115 and one in Springfield

Orangeburg's 29115 ZIP code continues to add cases of the coronavirus.
After four cases were announced Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency stated Wednesday that another case has been confirmed. The Greater Orangeburg ZIP Code now has 51 positive cases, the most in Orangeburg County, and an estimated 313 cases. It has no reported deaths from coronavirus.
Another new case in Orangeburg County is in Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code, which now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
S.C. DHEC announced Wednesday there are 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the state. There have also been five additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.
Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Clarendon and Richland counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Wednesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 51 cases, 313 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
