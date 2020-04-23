Virus by ZIP codes, April 23, 2020: Another new case in Orangeburg's 29115 and one in Springfield

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg's 29115 ZIP code continues to add cases of the coronavirus.

After four cases were announced Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency stated Wednesday that another case has been confirmed. The Greater Orangeburg ZIP Code now has 51 positive cases, the most in Orangeburg County, and an estimated 313 cases. It has no reported deaths from coronavirus.

Another new case in Orangeburg County is in Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code, which now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.

S.C. DHEC announced Wednesday there are 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the state. There have also been five additional deaths.