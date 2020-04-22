Virus by ZIP codes, April 22, 2020: 4 new cases in 29115 brings total to 20, estimate to 123

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg's 29115 ZIP code continues to have the most cases of the coronavirus locally, with four new cases being added, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The 29115 ZIP now has 20 confirmed cases and 123 estimated cases.

DHEC also announced Tuesday an additional case in Orangeburg's 29118 ZIP, which now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Orangeburg County has 49 positive cases and an estimated 301 cases. It has no reported death from the virus.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.

Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Also on Tuesday, DHEC announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,608 and those who have died to 135.