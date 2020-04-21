Virus by ZIP codes, April 21, 2020: North total reaches 10; Orangeburg's 29115 has most cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The North ZIP code 29112 has added another case of the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's daily report on Monday.

North now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an estimated total of 61.

Orangeburg County has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases, with the most being in Orangeburg's 29115 ZIP code at 16.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

DHEC also announced 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 statewide, and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124. The deaths were in Clarendon, Lancaster, Kershaw and Edgefield counties.

Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.