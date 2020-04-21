Virus by ZIP codes, April 21, 2020: North total reaches 10; Orangeburg's 29115 has most cases

The North ZIP code 29112 has added another case of the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's daily report on Monday.
North now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an estimated total of 61.
Orangeburg County has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases, with the most being in Orangeburg's 29115 ZIP code at 16.
Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
DHEC also announced 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 statewide, and four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124. The deaths were in Clarendon, Lancaster, Kershaw and Edgefield counties.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Monday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
