Virus by ZIP codes, April 20, 2020: One new case in 29115, Vance gets first case

Orangeburg's 29115 ZIP code and Vance are the sites for two new cases of the coronavirus reported Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 43 confirmed cases and 264 estimated cases.
With the additional case, the 29115 ZIP code in Orangeburg has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
The case in Vance is a first. The 29163 ZIP code now has one case and six estimated cases.
Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Statewide, DHEC reported Sunday 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death, which occurred in Jasper County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Sunday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
