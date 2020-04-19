Virus by ZIP codes, April 19, 2020: No new cases in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties have no new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to Saturday's report by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina has 165 new, confirmed cases and three additional deaths, according to DHEC. The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina stands at 4,246. Deaths total 119.

Orangeburg County has 41 reported cases of coronavirus and 252 estimated cases. It has no reported deaths.

Calhoun County has six reported cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases. It has no deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.