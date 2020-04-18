Virus by ZIP codes, April 18, 2020: The updated DHEC list as of Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties each has one additional case of coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 41 reported cases of coronavirus and 252 estimated cases. It has no reported deaths.

Calhoun County has six reported cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Here are the totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.