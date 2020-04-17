Virus by ZIP codes, April 17, 2020: One new case North, one in Neeses

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive with the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has seen 40 residents test positive.
One case has been added to North’s 29112 ZIP code, for a total of eight cases and 49 estimated cases. The ZIP code is split between Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code also added another case, for a total of two and an estimated 12 cases.
DHEC estimates 246 Orangeburg County residents have the coronavirus based on evidence that for every known case, there could be up to nine people with the virus. Orangeburg County has had no residents die of coronavirus.
No new cases were reported Thursday in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus and 43 estimated cases. It’s had no deaths.
Calhoun County has five confirmed cases of coronavirus and 31 estimated cases. It has one death.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Orangeburg County
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas. Totals are from DHEC on Tuesday:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 cases, 3 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 3 cases, 24 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 1 case, 3 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 6 cases, 35 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case
• Salley (29137) – 0 cases, 2 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 1 case, 4 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 5 estimated cases
• Unknown – 1 case
Bamberg County
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas. Totals are from DHEC on Tuesday:
• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 case
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 4 estimated cases
Calhoun County
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas. Totals are from DHEC on Tuesday:
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 0 cases, 3 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 0 cases, 5 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 0 cases, 2 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case
• St. Matthews (29135) – 4 cases, 24 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 cases, 9 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
