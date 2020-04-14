Virus by ZIP codes, April 14, 2020: No new cases Monday in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg
Virus by ZIP codes, April 14, 2020: No new cases Monday in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg

The novel coronavirus
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily COVID-19 report on Monday, April 13, 2020, listed no new cases in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced five additional deaths in the state due to the coronavirus and 127 new cases.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87.

All five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. Aiken, Beaufort and Kershaw counties saw one death each, while Greenville County had two.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.

Orangeburg County has 37 confirmed cases, 227 estimated cases and no deaths.

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Orangeburg County

The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:

• Bowman (29018) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases

• Cameron (29030) – 0 cases, 3 estimated cases

• Cope (29038) – 3 cases, 24 estimated cases

• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases

• Elloree (29047) -- 1 case, 3 estimated cases

• Eutawville (29048) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases

• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases

• Neeses (29107) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases

• North (29112) – 6 cases, 44 estimated cases

• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases

• Orangeburg (29115) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases

• Orangeburg (29118) – 6 cases, 35 estimated cases

• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases

• St. Matthews (29135) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case

• Salley (29137) – 0 cases, 2 estimated cases

• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases

• Springfield (29146) – 1 case, 4 estimated cases

• Vance (29163) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases

• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 5 estimated cases

• Unknown – 1 case

Bamberg County

The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:

• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases

• Cope (29038) – 1 case

• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases

• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases

• Branchville (29432) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case

• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case

• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 4 estimated cases

Calhoun County

The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:

• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases

• Elloree (29047) – 0 cases, 3 estimated cases

• Gaston (29053) – 0 cases, 5 estimated cases

• North (29112) – 0 cases, 2 estimated cases

• Orangeburg (29118) – 0 cases, 1 estimated case

• St. Matthews (29135) – 4 cases, 24 estimated cases

• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 cases, 9 estimated cases

