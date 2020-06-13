Virus affecting Santee finances in several ways
0 comments
editor's pick

Virus affecting Santee finances in several ways

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santee logo

SANTEE -- Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard says the town’s budget can give readers a sense of déjà vu: it’s identical to the previous year’s budget.

In a typical year, the mayor meets with department heads and crafts a budget that the council reviews over the span of several work sessions.

But 2020 is not a typical year. The coronavirus pandemic has upended revenue and expense projections on all levels, from town halls to county seats to state capitols to Washington.

Still, a budget must be in place so the government has the authority to spend money in a new fiscal year. Santee’s fiscal years begin on July 1. So the mayor recommended keeping the same numbers throughout the spending plan.

EUTAWVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town gives first reading to 2020 budget

Immediately after a public hearing, the town council voted to give first-reading approval to the document on Wednesday, May 20.

ELLOREE TOWN COUNCIL: Tennis court renovations nearly complete

The council voted to reschedule next month’s meeting for June 10 at 6 p.m., so that’s when they will consider second and final reading of the budget.

The meeting will be held in the Conference Center, where there is plenty of room for social distancing.

As time passes, revenues and expenses will become clearer and “there will be amendments and adjustments throughout the year,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard said the town has incurred a variety of expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, including $73,000 in employee overtime pay, $20,000 in rental building deposits that had to be refunded and a $5,000 deposit the town paid to reserve rides for the annual Lakefest, which had to be canceled.

The mayor said the ride operator offered to let the town apply the deposit to any event that might be held later in 2020, but the mayor is doubtful that the town would be able to have any kind of event like that this year.

He said he did not know how soon the town would resume renting buildings to the public, but it would depend partly on “what the new normal looks like.”

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Large gatherings are out for now.

“The virus is still here, so we have to be careful,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"Orangeburg I Can’t Breathe: A Peaceful Call to Action”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News