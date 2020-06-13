Virus affecting Santee finances in several ways

SANTEE -- Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard says the town’s budget can give readers a sense of déjà vu: it’s identical to the previous year’s budget.
In a typical year, the mayor meets with department heads and crafts a budget that the council reviews over the span of several work sessions.
But 2020 is not a typical year. The coronavirus pandemic has upended revenue and expense projections on all levels, from town halls to county seats to state capitols to Washington.
Still, a budget must be in place so the government has the authority to spend money in a new fiscal year. Santee’s fiscal years begin on July 1. So the mayor recommended keeping the same numbers throughout the spending plan.
Immediately after a public hearing, the town council voted to give first-reading approval to the document on Wednesday, May 20.
The council voted to reschedule next month’s meeting for June 10 at 6 p.m., so that’s when they will consider second and final reading of the budget.
The meeting will be held in the Conference Center, where there is plenty of room for social distancing.
As time passes, revenues and expenses will become clearer and “there will be amendments and adjustments throughout the year,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard said the town has incurred a variety of expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, including $73,000 in employee overtime pay, $20,000 in rental building deposits that had to be refunded and a $5,000 deposit the town paid to reserve rides for the annual Lakefest, which had to be canceled.
The mayor said the ride operator offered to let the town apply the deposit to any event that might be held later in 2020, but the mayor is doubtful that the town would be able to have any kind of event like that this year.
He said he did not know how soon the town would resume renting buildings to the public, but it would depend partly on “what the new normal looks like.”
Large gatherings are out for now.
“The virus is still here, so we have to be careful,” he said.
