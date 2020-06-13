Virus affecting Santee finances in several ways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SANTEE -- Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard says the town’s budget can give readers a sense of déjà vu: it’s identical to the previous year’s budget.

In a typical year, the mayor meets with department heads and crafts a budget that the council reviews over the span of several work sessions.

But 2020 is not a typical year. The coronavirus pandemic has upended revenue and expense projections on all levels, from town halls to county seats to state capitols to Washington.

Still, a budget must be in place so the government has the authority to spend money in a new fiscal year. Santee’s fiscal years begin on July 1. So the mayor recommended keeping the same numbers throughout the spending plan.

Immediately after a public hearing, the town council voted to give first-reading approval to the document on Wednesday, May 20.

The council voted to reschedule next month’s meeting for June 10 at 6 p.m., so that’s when they will consider second and final reading of the budget.

The meeting will be held in the Conference Center, where there is plenty of room for social distancing.