Virtual graduation May 21 at South Carolina State University

South Carolina State University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 21 to confer degrees upon graduates of the institution's class of 2020, the university announced.

The decision follows the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in strict national and statewide policies aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

"These are unprecedented times," university President James E. Clark said in a release on April 10.

"This pandemic has forced us to live in a different way. That includes changing the ways we do everything, including our university events. Given that we don't know when the virus threat will be over in our area and given the series of executive orders set forth by our governor, we have decided to conduct our commencement ceremony virtually,” he said.

University leaders have not yet set a date for the virtual graduation, which is expected to honor bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree recipients.