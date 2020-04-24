Virtual graduation May 21 at South Carolina State University

South Carolina State University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 21 to confer degrees upon graduates of the institution's class of 2020, the university announced.
The decision follows the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in strict national and statewide policies aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
"These are unprecedented times," university President James E. Clark said in a release on April 10.
"This pandemic has forced us to live in a different way. That includes changing the ways we do everything, including our university events. Given that we don't know when the virus threat will be over in our area and given the series of executive orders set forth by our governor, we have decided to conduct our commencement ceremony virtually,” he said.
University leaders have not yet set a date for the virtual graduation, which is expected to honor bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree recipients.
"Because we do not know if the country will conquer COVID-19 by July, August or even later, it is not wise for us to give students a date for when the next physical graduation will be held," university Provost and Academic Officer Dr. Learie Luke said. "As it stands today, we are still under the governor's executive order of no assembly larger than three people."
Graduating seniors are finishing up their final coursework remotely.
Student Government Association President Julie Sainyo said, "We understand that a graduation ceremony is more than just important to our seniors and their families. It's an event that is looked forward to and cherished.
“We have worked hard and the university is without a doubt aware of that. We will have our time to walk across the stage and claim our victory. We will continue to see the positive in this negative course of events. We will stay positive, stay safe, adhere to social distancing guidelines and continue to fight the good fight as only a Bulldog knows how. I am beyond proud of the Class of 2020.”
The university is now focused on planning and logistics for a virtual celebration that will be memorable for graduates and their families.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.