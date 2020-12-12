Virtual field trips to SRC become reality

Since the in-person field trips were paused earlier this year, Mitchell and her team have been reorganizing nearly all of their outreach programs in an effort to remain relevant to the education community.

“We’re definitely going virtual within our competitive programs such as Future City, Science Bowl and Science Fair,” Mitchell said. “We may use a combination of options related to our science and literacy outreach programs involving teach-ins at area middle schools and the Innovative Teaching Mini-Grants Program for educators.”

The virtual approach to field trips allows organizers to reach a larger number of students, said Francine Burroughs, manager of the SRNS talent management and education outreach divisions.

“Even our employee volunteers have been stepping it up, eager to assist in finding new ways to reach students in this new virtual world, particularly regarding our STEM-based (science, technology, engineering and math) programs and events,” Burroughs said.

STEP provides hands-on STEM opportunities through real-world, issues-oriented investigations that focus on responsible environmental stewardship. Supported by the Department of Energy-Savannah River, SRNS, RPSEC, the National Audubon Society and the U.S. Forest Service, the program is offered to educators and students in the region around SRS.

