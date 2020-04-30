Virtual Day of Prayer May 7

Pastors Prayer Fellowship will observe the 69th National Day of Prayer with the OCAB2 Virtual Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The event’s theme is “Praying for God’s Glory and Healing.”
Five counties -- Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell -- will unite in prayer for all citizens. The event will be streamed at Facebook LIVE. Go to www.OCAB2Pray.org.
Local pastors, churches, elected officials, community and business leaders will be a part of the event.
Prayer requests can be submitted at Request.OCAB2Pray.org.
For more information, call or text Pastors Prayer Fellowship at 803-997-0420.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.