Vilsack boosts farm loan forgiveness in Rowesville; Clyburn: ‘This is to right a wrong’

Clyburn said he served on bank boards for about 12 years.

“I know what this is all about,” he said. “I think it is more about headlines than what the real concerns are.”

He said, “The bankers I know don't have any real problems with that. Once they read the law and see that they are taken care of, I think they will be fine.”

Clyburn said to be “disadvantaged means more than Black.”

“We deal with all the farmers who did not get and were not treated fairly when the loans were there, so any white farmer that can show that he or she was not treated fairly, they are included,” he said.

“This is to right a wrong,” Clyburn continued. “The greatness of this county is not that we are more enlightened than any other nation, but because we have always been able to repair our faults. We are here today trying to demonstrate why this country is so great.”

Vilsack said additional COVID relief money is available that could help farmers with loans from other sources and that he will look to see how Washington can help farmers better market hemp and pay for hemp production costs.