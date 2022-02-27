Views mixed on new Santee elementary school

The proposal for a new elementary school in Santee met with mixed reviews during a public meeting Thursday night at Lake Marion High School.

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster heard from people during the latest in a series of public meetings to get feedback on a $190 million plan for improving schools across the county.

Under the district’s plan, a new elementary school would be built on the Lake Marion High School campus in Santee, but it would be separate from the high school. It would serve the elementary students currently learning at the Elloree, St. James-Gaillard, Holly Hill and Vance-Providence schools.

The district is also planning for Holly Hill and Elloree middle school students to move to a new wing on the Lake Marion campus.

Some said the school consolidation plan will hurt people in the small towns with schools.

“We are to provide our kids with the best in terms of education. We are to be concerned about transportation, we are to be concerned about their safety, about everything. I have some concerns about putting the campus here,” one person said of a new school in Santee.

“I think we need to look at our timeline and take a step back. As you see, we have very educated, intelligent people who have concerns about the education of our children. We need to really go back to the drawing board and try to consider some of these things,” another said.

One of the people in attendance asked for patience in school changes that officials say are designed to address a loss of county population and small occupancies of the current elementary and middle schools. The speaker talked of the growth that could follow incoming businesses, such as the announced peanut-shelling company.

Premium Peanut, a company owned by peanut growers, announced in September 2021 it is planning to invest $64.3 million and bring 130 new jobs to Orangeburg County.

“We’re going to have growth. That’s going to reflect, and I know our student population is on the decline, but somewhere it is going to increase, so do we have to go into these districts and consolidate the schools? So we have to look careful and think careful what consolidation means and what it is supposed to mean," the speaker said.

Another speaker said the plan will be positive for the area.

"For one, the proposals will aid in travel and bus routes as there won’t be as much congestion with multiple schools busing out to an area at once," the speaker said.

“I like the proposals. Two of my kids are getting to school late and won’t allow them breakfast. Something's got to be done. You’re spending more money due to running even more diesel fuel. Before they had the bus accident, there were three buses from different schools, and they were literally meeting each other. I love his proposals and I think people are afraid of change. People are saying you’re taking the school out of the community, but you need to do what’s best for the students and for your child."

Foster said his goal is to find the best option for everyone involved.

"Again, this is about the community and standing up and hearing people. My goal is to please everybody but I’m sure I’m not going to be able to please someone," he said.

“I think I need to go back and see what comments were there, sit down and process things, continue to comb over what options and opportunities we have from all aspects of the county," Foster said.

