Vietnam vet recalls dangers, fallen friends from the war

Cecil Adams still finds it hard to talk about his experience in the Vietnam War, particularly the friends he served with that didn’t come back from their mission.

A brotherhood had been formed while performing what he considered a duty to his country, but his nightmares and aversion to loud noises and large crowds were among the residual effects of his year-long stay in the Southeast Asian country.

‘I was lucky’

“A lot of my friends out there wasn’t lucky, and they didn’t make it back. Some were wounded, but I came through without being wounded or hurt. I got a little shrapnel, but it wasn’t that much,” the North resident said.

By the time he left Vietnam in 1970, he said there were some memories that would always stay with him.

The Vietnam War pitted communist North Vietnam and the Viet Cong against South Vietnam and the United States. The war ended when U.S. forces withdrew in 1973 and Vietnam unified under Communist control two years later.

“I think the conditions were a little bit better, but any time you’re in the field and you get fired on and shot at, it’s not good any time. I just thank the good Lord I made it back,” Adams said.

The Vietnam veteran was one of 14 children born to Norway couple Bailey and Bertie Lee Adams. He grew up on a farm with his siblings and recalled the experience of being drafted into the United States Army in 1969.

“Most of my brothers served in the military. I got drafted in 1969. It was quite an experience just being away from home, and then learning about new things and other people,” Adams said.

Some of those new things included “living with a couple hundred more men and learning how to get along and depending on others to do their job while you do yours,” he said.

He laughed when he recalled his sergeant not believing he was from Norway after initially mistaking the Orangeburg County town for the European country.

“The sergeant went and asked me where I was from, and I went, ‘I’m from Norway,’” he said, noting that the sergeant asked him the question again.

“I said, ‘Norway’ and I wouldn’t tell him it was South Carolina. He thought I was talking about the country, but he was always getting on me about that. I said, ‘It’s down next to Denmark, Finland and Sweden,’” Adams said, referring to the neighboring towns which also had the names of European countries.

Adams received basic training as a private at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and his Advanced Individual Training at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

He said he had a pretty good idea he was headed to Vietnam.

“I went through my combat training at Fort Polk. Back then they called that the ‘little Vietnam.’ So everybody that went there, most of them went to Vietnam.

“They taught you basic infantry training and what to look forward to and what not to do. When I got into Vietnam, they told you to listen for the sound of mortars, be on the lookout for different stuff,” Adams said.

He continued, “When I got to Vietnam, I was put in the First Infantry Division, and the company was the 26th Infantry. After seven months, I went to the 101st (Airborne) Division and got put in recon (reconnaissance).”

Adams started out as an ammo bearer while in the 1st Infantry Division. When his crew’s gunner was killed, he was promoted to that position.

“I was located mostly around the center of the country. Then after seven months, the First Division pulled out. At that time, I thought I was going to come home early,” said Adams, who instead was placed with the 101st Airborne’s reconnaissance unit.

“You’re going out in the field to looks for signs of the enemy. You got small teams, and we worked in six-man teams. You’d go out and look for signs … at a certain location and report back … and then they’ll send out a company-wide force to investigate. A lot of times you’d come under fire from the enemy. I was lucky,” he said.

Adams recalled the experience of staying on guard, including having to sometimes sleep in his helmet.

“When I first got there, you had to learn sleeping in the rain. ... I learned right quick to learn how to sleep sitting up. You was always anxious, but you learned how to sleep in the rain. With monsoons and stuff, it rained every day,” he said, noting that he also had to be on the lookout for snakes and red ants.

“What I didn’t like was the red ants. ... In the morning, you’d wake up and they’d be ants all around you. They’d be building mounds and stuff,” Adams said.

He was not prepared to share any specific stories of heroism or bravery during Vietnam. It was too hard for him, especially when he recalled the times he and his fellow soldiers would come under enemy fire.

“You’d be walking in line. They open fire, and you see the next guy to you go down. It’s just like seeing a brother go down,” Adams said.

‘Everybody had a job to do’

Adams said he learned teamwork and patience while in the military.

“Everybody had a job to do. I tried to do mine as best as I could,” he said, including with an M60 machine gun, which he said was a formidable weapon against the enemy.

He recalled the Battle of Fire Support Base Ripcord, which was a 23-day battle between elements of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division and two reinforced divisions of the People’s Army of Vietnam, or PAVN. It was the last major confrontation between the U.S. ground forces and the PAVN during the Vietnam War.

“We did have a firebase Ripcord that got overrun. We did a lot of recon around it, and then it got hit and stuff. ... We defended that area, which was right over the A Shau Valley,” Adams said.

He was ranked as a sergeant E-5 upon leaving Vietnam in 1970 and said the experience changed him.

While he has some hearing loss, “I know it made me a better person. I had more patience,” said Adams, who also learned the value of teamwork.

“Doing my part and letting other people do their part, working as a team. You felt safe inside the firebases and stuff, but you knew outside that gate would be danger,” he said.

Faith also sustained Adams during his war experience.

“It was very important. Most of the time before you went out on a mission or something, the chaplain would have a service for the ones who wanted to be there. That was very important in getting close to the Lord,” he said, noting that his faith was built up from the time he was a child.

“Every Sunday, my mama and daddy made sure I was in church. I kind of drifted a little bit after I came home, but I’m happy to say I’m back in church now thanks to my wife and children,” Adams said.

He most enjoyed making new friends during his military experience, but what he liked the least was having to lose some of them.

"There was another guy from Norway. He was in the First Infantry Division, too. He talked kind of funny. I knew he was in Vietnam, but I didn't know exactly where. We came in off a mission off the helicopters and (while) going into the firebase, I heard a voice. I said, 'I know that voice,’” Adams said.

“I turned around and sure enough it was my friend from Norway. I was glad to see him. ... I still see him every now and then today. We talk about it a little bit,” he said, noting that nightmares and other residual effects of war still haunted him upon his return home.

“I suffered bad dreams and stuff like that. Still yet today I don’t like people coming up behind me and being around loud noises. I don’t like to be around a large crowd,” Adams said.

He said he would do it all over again, though, if he had to.

“We got to defend our country. I feel like if we hadn’t went over there, communism would be more so in this country today. You see it now in Ukraine and what the people over there is having to put up with. It’s just unbelievable. You don’t want your country in that shape that they’re in right now,” Adams said.

Anti-war protests did not make him feel good upon his return from Vietnam, he said.

“I didn’t like the way I was treated. I could have been treated better. Being in a small town, that’s a little different, too. It wasn’t like in Orangeburg. You didn’t see that much protesting against the war. Now when I got back to the state of Washington when I came back from Vietnam, I seen a little bit on the streets down there and stuff. ... It didn’t make me feel good,” Adams said.

‘I’ve come a long way’

Adams went to work upon coming back from Vietnam and eventually enrolled at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to study industrial management.

“It took me a little while to adjust, naturally. I went to work. First I was doing carpenter work, and then I worked putting in burglar alarms. Then from there, I went and started Tech,” said Adams, who eventually moved into work as an electrical contractor, which is what he worked as for more than 30 years before retiring.

He and his loving wife of 50 years, Linda, are the parents of two daughters, Wendy and Carmen, and the grandparents of four.

Adams feels his life has come full circle.

“I think so. I’ve come a long way in life, I believe, from where I started. I come from a good family, and I think I got a good family now. My brothers and sisters, we’re all close,” he said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.