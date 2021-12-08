 Skip to main content
VIDEO: Injuries reported following U.S. 301 crash

Traffic in both lanes of U.S. Highway 301, toward Bamberg, are temporarily at a standstill due to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic was halted temporarily on U.S. Highway 301’s two southbound lanes following a multi-vehicle crash near Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Ambulances transported at least two people from the scene.

The collision occurred at 3:26 p.m. near Squirrel Run Lane, across from Edisto Mobile Home Supply & Hardware.

The S.C. Highway Patrol, Orangeburg County EMS, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

