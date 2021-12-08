VIDEO: Injuries reported following U.S. 301 crash

Traffic was halted temporarily on U.S. Highway 301’s two southbound lanes following a multi-vehicle crash near Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Ambulances transported at least two people from the scene.
The collision occurred at 3:26 p.m. near Squirrel Run Lane, across from Edisto Mobile Home Supply & Hardware.
The S.C. Highway Patrol, Orangeburg County EMS, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 19 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.