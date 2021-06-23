VIDEO: Grandmother, 82, dies after house fire; Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Moorer loved going to church

A house fire claimed the life of an 82-year-old Orangeburg woman on Tuesday afternoon.
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Moorer, of 2434 Old Cameron Road, died after Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters removed her through a window of the home, according to Cpl. Jonathan Winningham.
Her daughter, Drusilla Holman, said, “The thing she enjoyed most was going to church.”
Moorer was an active member of St. Paul AME Church in Creston, she said.
She was the mother of five children, four of whom are living, Holman added.
She’s also a grandmother to many grandchildren.
Moorer had been living in the Old Cameron Road home since 1974, her daughter said.
One of Moorer’s grandsons told deputies that he left the residence at 1 p.m. and she was fine. She had food cooking on the stove on low heat, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
A little before 5 p.m., two brothers were driving past the home when they noticed smoke, according to the report.
They stopped at the home and knocked on its windows and doors, Winningham said.
They heard Moorer calling out.
The two broke a window closest to where they heard Moorer, but smoke and heat prevented them from going inside, Winningham added.
They called 911.
ODPS units and a fire engine arrived on the scene within three minutes, Winningham said.
Firefighters also tried to enter through the window, but the heat caused them to go back, he said.
They then forced their way through the front door with a hose line and performed an initial knock down of the fire, he added.
At that point, they located Moorer and brought her outside through the window. She died despite Orangeburg County EMS performing life-saving measures, Winningham explained.
Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire and put out hot spots.
Other agencies that responded to the scene included the Orangeburg County Fire District, Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Winningham classified the fire as accidental and noted that it started in the living room.
