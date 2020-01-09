{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster was joined by representatives from MUSC Health and the SC Public Employee Benefits Authority to announce a new web app, MUSC Health Virtual Care, available for all PEBA members and their dependents. The app is accessible on mobile and desktop browsers at musc.care. A full video of the event can be viewed on YouTube.

