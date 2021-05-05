VIDEO: 1 injured in Orangeburg crash

The driver of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was injured when the car drove into a ditch on Willington Road in Orangeburg around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Willington Road is near North Road.

Tidwell said emergency crews responded and there were concerns that the sole occupant of the vehicle may have been entrapped.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver to the Regional Medical Center, Tidwell said.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

Tidwell said a section of Willington Road was temporarily closed while emergency crews worked the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

