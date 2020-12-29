Victims ID’d in Christmas Eve crashes in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall has identified the three victims of Christmas Eve vehicle collisions in Orangeburg. All the deaths were accidental.

The first accident occurred on Warley Road around 4 p.m. Lawton Browder, 56, of 347 Warley Road, died in the crash.

Browder lost control of his moped and spilled onto the roadway, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The second collision claimed the life of Joe Middleton, 72, of 466 Pentecostal Street, Bamberg, Marshall said.

Middleton was operating a 1999 GMC pickup truck around 6:30 p.m. It ran off the left side of the roadway and went into a ditch on U.S. Highway 301 near S.C. Highway 4.

An hour later, near the same intersection, 42-year-old Reginald Bethea of 10 Kristi Court, Cordova, died, Marshall said.

Bethea was operating a 2008 Dodge pickup on U.S. 301 when he lost control, crossed the median and struck a northbound Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire engine. ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said it appeared that the pickup truck hydroplaned.

The engineer was not injured and no one else was on the fire truck at the time of the collision. The fire engine sustained heavy damage.

There have been 37 fatal vehicle collisions in Orangeburg County so far this year. During the same time period last year, there were 42.

