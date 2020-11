A Vance woman has been identified as the victim in Friday night’s collision near Santee, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

Betty Ferguson died when a 2016 Toyota Highlander crossed the center line on S.C. Highway 6 and struck her 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0