An Orangeburg resident has been identified as the driver killed in a collision on U.S. Highway 301 on Thursday.

Khaijerria Scott, 21, of Hodson Drive, died following the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The collision occurred at 1:26 p.m. as Scott was driving a 2005 Pontiac sedan north on U.S. 301 near Cross Creek Drive, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The Pontiac ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert and overturned.