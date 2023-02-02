A Bowman man died following a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Samuel Peppers Jr., 31, of Project Road, died of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle said.

The collision occurred at 11:20 a.m. as a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane.

The Tahoe ran off the road to the left and corrected. It then ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The driver died, while the passenger was transported to the Regional Medical Center.