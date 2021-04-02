Victim identified in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

An Ohio resident has been identified as the person killed in Thursday afternoon’s crash on Interstate 26

Mark Cummings, 67, of E. Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, died in the crash, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. An autopsy was conducted Friday, but the results are pending.

The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. near the 150 mile marker in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Cummings’ 2014 Cadillac SUV was traveling west when it ran off the road to the left and struck a cable barrier. He was wearing a seatbelt.

