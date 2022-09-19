Vice President Kamala Harris to speak Tuesday at SC State

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will address South Carolina State University students and faculty at the university’s Fall Convocation on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m.

Harris will help the university officially welcome SC State’s largest freshman class in 15 years to campus for the academic year in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

“South Carolina State University is honored to welcome Vice President Harris back to our campus,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Her visit is a golden opportunity for our students to hear directly from the highest-ranking woman in this nation’s history. Her achievements are motivational for all of us at SC State, especially for our young minority women.

“Coming on the heels of President Joe Biden’s address to graduates at our Commencement last December, Vice President Harris’ visit is another milestone in SC State’s rich history. This is truly a special time to be a Bulldog,” Conyers said.

Because of necessary security measures and capacity limitations, attendance will be restricted to the SC State campus community and a limited number invited guests.

Freshmen students are required to attend. The administration expects faculty members to attend, as well. Other students and employees are invited.

Students and employees should expect changes in available entrances to campus on Tuesday, as well as parking restrictions.

All attendees should arrive at SHM no later than 10 a.m. for security screening. No bags will be allowed inside the venue.

Media credentialing information will be provided in a separate advisory.

Harris visited SC State on the campaign trail in 2019.

About the vice president

Kamala D. Harris is the vice president of the United States. She was elected vice president after a lifetime of public service, having been elected district attorney of San Francisco, California attorney general and United States senator.

Harris was born in Oakland, California, to parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica. She graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

For more about Vice President Harris, visit her profile on whitehouse.gov.