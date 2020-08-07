Vets ‘extremely busy’ in time of coronavirus; offices offering curbside services

"I assume more people are staying home and wanting to take care of their pets," he said. "It has been extremely busy. Busier than normal."

All Carolina Veterinary Practice visits are curbside.

"The technicians and assistants will gather the pet and bring them into the building and take a history of what is going on," he said. "We do things in the office and call them (owners) on the phone and discuss the problems."

Within the office, masking and social distancing protocols are being followed.

"When we are getting the patient out of the car, we ask questions to see if there has been any exposure to COVID 19," he said. That lets staff members know if they should take additional precautions.

Wienges says the procedures have been in place since the virus first made news in March.

"I am thinking we will do this for a while," he said. "I am thinking it will after vaccines are found. Maybe another year in my opinion."

