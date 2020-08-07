Vets ‘extremely busy’ in time of coronavirus; offices offering curbside services

Local veterinarians’ offices are bustling despite the change to curbside-only service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We have been extremely busy," Orangeburg Veterinary Associates Dr. Wayne Harley said about his Meeting Street practice.
“We have been very fortunate. We have plenty of work,” he said.
Orangeburg Veterinary Associates Practice Manager Alaina Nivens said there has not been a decline in people bringing their pets for everything from routine visits to emergencies.
Things are being done a little differently.
Individuals call the office when they arrive for their pets’ appointments. The pets are then taken inside while pet parents remain outside.
She says all the staff members wear masks and gloves.
All medication refills are still called in as normal, Nivens said.
Harley said there are reports of one or two cases in South Carolina where a pet dog has tested positive for the virus, which it appears to have gotten from its owner.
"We have not seen anything we have been suspicious of," Harley said.
Dr. Lawrence Wienges of Carolina Veterinary Practice on Willington Drive described business as “overwhelming.”
"I assume more people are staying home and wanting to take care of their pets," he said. "It has been extremely busy. Busier than normal."
All Carolina Veterinary Practice visits are curbside.
"The technicians and assistants will gather the pet and bring them into the building and take a history of what is going on," he said. "We do things in the office and call them (owners) on the phone and discuss the problems."
Within the office, masking and social distancing protocols are being followed.
"When we are getting the patient out of the car, we ask questions to see if there has been any exposure to COVID 19," he said. That lets staff members know if they should take additional precautions.
Wienges says the procedures have been in place since the virus first made news in March.
"I am thinking we will do this for a while," he said. "I am thinking it will after vaccines are found. Maybe another year in my opinion."
