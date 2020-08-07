You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vets ‘extremely busy’ in time of coronavirus; offices offering curbside services
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Vets ‘extremely busy’ in time of coronavirus; offices offering curbside services

{{featured_button_text}}

Local veterinarians’ offices are bustling despite the change to curbside-only service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been extremely busy," Orangeburg Veterinary Associates Dr. Wayne Harley said about his Meeting Street practice.

“We have been very fortunate. We have plenty of work,” he said.

Orangeburg Veterinary Associates Practice Manager Alaina Nivens said there has not been a decline in people bringing their pets for everything from routine visits to emergencies.

Things are being done a little differently.

Individuals call the office when they arrive for their pets’ appointments. The pets are then taken inside while pet parents remain outside.

She says all the staff members wear masks and gloves.

All medication refills are still called in as normal, Nivens said.

Harley said there are reports of one or two cases in South Carolina where a pet dog has tested positive for the virus, which it appears to have gotten from its owner.

"We have not seen anything we have been suspicious of," Harley said.

Dr. Lawrence Wienges of Carolina Veterinary Practice on Willington Drive described business as “overwhelming.”

"I assume more people are staying home and wanting to take care of their pets," he said. "It has been extremely busy. Busier than normal."

All Carolina Veterinary Practice visits are curbside.

"The technicians and assistants will gather the pet and bring them into the building and take a history of what is going on," he said. "We do things in the office and call them (owners) on the phone and discuss the problems."

Within the office, masking and social distancing protocols are being followed.

"When we are getting the patient out of the car, we ask questions to see if there has been any exposure to COVID 19," he said. That lets staff members know if they should take additional precautions.

Wienges says the procedures have been in place since the virus first made news in March.

"I am thinking we will do this for a while," he said. "I am thinking it will after vaccines are found. Maybe another year in my opinion."

Calling all pets!

You’re invited to enter your furry friend in The T&D’s Pet Idol contest.

The deadline to enter the contest has been extended to Tuesday, Aug. 18

Each year the Pet Idol and four finalists receive prizes and personalized pet calendars with fun themes for each month of the year.

Each winner also has its own photo shoot with a T&D photographer, although that’s subject to change this year because of the coronavirus.

Any type of pet can be entered. Past entries include a donkey and potbellied pig.

Winners will be determined by two rounds of voting, with the first round eliminating half of the contestants and top vote getters moving on to the final round of voting. Votes will carry from round to round. Voting will end Sept. 15.

New this year are four new pet contests: Cutest Kids and Pet Photo, Funniest Pet Photo, Most Unique Pet Photo and Most Entertaining Pet Video (60 seconds or less). Each winner of these additional contests will receive prizes and a personalized 2021 calendar complete with their own pictures.

Individuals can enter their pets in any one contest or all five of them. Contestants must be entered online at TheTandD.com, where the rules for each contest are found. Scroll down to the EXTRAS heading on the right side of the home page to find the contest button. All voting will be conducted online.

All proceeds from contests fund The T&D’s Newspapers in Education program, which provides electronic newspapers and resources to schools at no charge. A portion of the proceeds is also given to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Orangeburg.

To learn more about the Pet Idol contest, contact T&D Marketing Manager Carla Hall by phone at 803-533-5528 or by email at chall@timesanddemocrat.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters respond to OP football field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News