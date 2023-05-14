Orangeburg County veterans are invited to the spring health care services fair at the Orangeburg Clinic on Wednesday, May 17.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.
Attendees will be able to learn about Veterans Administration health care services and ask Veterans Administration staff questions about those services.
Programs participating include:
• Women’s health
• Whole health
• Mental health
• Caregiver support services
• LGBTQ+ veterans services
• Military sexual trauma recovery services
• Intimate partner violence assistance program
People are also reading…
• Suicide prevention
• Health promotion and disease prevention
• Veterans health education
• Nutrition, weight loss and exercise services
The clinic is located at 151 Magnolia Village Parkway, Orangeburg.