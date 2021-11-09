Veterans Day program at Boys & Girls Club Wednesday

Veteran Helping Veterans will celebrate Veterans Day today at their luncheon.
The group will meet at 9:00 a.m. at the Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.
Guest presenters will be Liz Zimmerman-Keitt, Orangeburg City Council, at 9:10 a.m., and Lt. Col.. Broadus Jamerson, VFW Post 8166 at 9:30 a.m.
They will celebrate Veterans Day and enjoy a fellowship follow-up with their annual luncheon.
