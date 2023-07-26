S.C.'s official carnivorous plant

The S.C. General Assembly in 2023 made the Venus fly trap the official carnivorous plant of the state.

The Venus flytrap, known for its ability to lure in insects with a sweet scent before trapping them with its hinged leaves and "eating" them, became the state plant after receiving unanimous approval in the House and near unanimous approval in the Senate. The governor signed the act on May 8.

It joins other state symbols like the Yellow Jessamine and the Goldenrod as official state plants.