Vehicle strikes, snaps utility poles, putting thousands of Orangeburg customers in the dark
Vehicle strikes, snaps utility poles, putting thousands of Orangeburg customers in the dark

Thousands of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities customers were without power after a vehicle struck a utility pole on Hampton Drive, according to DPU spokesman Randy Etters.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle snapped several poles and pulled lines down, he said.

That caused “several thousand'” customers to lose power in the area for about 45 minutes. Those closest to the accident were without power until 6 a.m. Monday.

"Our crews stayed on the scene until power was restored," Etters said.

Spectrum customers were still without cable and Internet service early Monday afternoon. The company was aware of the outage and working to fix it.

S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the driver has been charged with driving too fast for conditions and having an altered license plate.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. None were injured.

