Vehicle hits home in Orangeburg
Vehicle hits home in Orangeburg

Vehicle hits home

Three people were transported to the Regional Medical Center after a vehicle collided with an apartment building in Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kings Road near Nance Street at 4:07 p.m. Two people were inside of the apartment when the vehicle struck it. The residents and the driver were taken to the hospital. The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident. 

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

