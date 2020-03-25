Vehicle hits home in Orangeburg

Three people were transported to the Regional Medical Center after a vehicle collided with an apartment building in Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
You have free articles remaining.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Kings Road near Nance Street at 4:07 p.m. Two people were inside of the apartment when the vehicle struck it. The residents and the driver were taken to the hospital.
The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.