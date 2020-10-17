Vehicle damages Orangeburg fire hydrant, fence; five customers to lose water during repairs

Department of Public Utility customers along Broughton Street from Market Street to John C. Calhoun Drive will have their water service interrupted Thursday, Oct. 22 as the utility repairs a hydrant.

The water service will be cut off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. About five water customers will be impacted by the work.

"Over the past weekend, a vehicle hit the fire hydrant across the street from The T&D’s office," DPU Water Division Director Eric Odom said. "In order to replace the fire hydrant, we will have to shut the water off for a short period of time to complete this work."

According to an Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities incident report, the vehicle struck the fire hydrant shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The fire hydrant is located in front of 1005 Broughton Street. The vehicle also damaged the metal fence in front of the business as well.

"The Water Division of the Department of Public Utilities will make every effort to minimize the length of time you are without water," the utility said in a communication sent to customers.

Odom said, "There may be some discolored water once service is restored, but should clear up quickly once the line is flushed.