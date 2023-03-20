The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person who died in Sunday’s single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the accident, we’re unable to determine the identity of the individual who died in the motor vehicle collision,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle said in a Monday release.

“The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working along with Highway Patrol and forensic services to help determine the identity,” he said.

The crash occurred at 7:15 p.m. at the 154 mile marker, six miles east of Orangeburg.

A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, across the median and into the eastbound lane, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Cruze then went off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. The vehicle caught fire.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.