VBS project teaches ‘God has a plan’; children recreate Holly Hill

“For crafts, we made these houses and we used partners. We had a lot of fun,” she said.

“I made the little red house down there and I helped make that house,” she said, pointing to a house with a tiny dog in a window made of paper.

Church member Lauren Bolen said, “I taught Bible every single night to every single student that came through.”

On the night before the last VBS session, Bolen asked the students in each class to name their favorite part.

“Every single class consistently said that making the town of Holly Hill was their most favorite,” she said.

First Baptist Church Holly Hill pastor the Rev. Shaun Daley said, “We have been blessed and privileged enough to be able to have VBS. So many churches that have come out of the pandemic haven’t been able to do it, but we have been able to be blessed to able to do it.”

“We’ve got just a plethora of kids and volunteers that we have been loving on and encouraging and just learning about who Jesus is,” he said.

Holly Hill Mayor William Johnson toured the “town,” which stood proudly on folding tables in the church’s fellowship hall.