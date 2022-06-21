Van stolen from Orangeburg funeral home; picture of suspect released

Investigators are seeking a suspect in the theft of a vehicle from an Orangeburg-area funeral home on Tuesday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This happened around 7:25 this morning at the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home,” Ravenell said in a Tuesday press release. “If anyone was in that area or knows anything about the van or suspect, please call us.”

Security video from the Columbia Road business shows a white male standing around and then entering a van belonging to the business, the release said.

The suspect then allegedly stole the green, 2004 Ford Econoline van from the parking lot.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All callers can remain anonymous.

