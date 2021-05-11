Vaccines: ‘Safe, effective and readily available’; officials working to boost local, S.C. vaccinations

Health officials are urging residents to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help the community return to a state of normalcy.
“Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased due to these safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. But disease transmission is still occurring at a high rate in our state. People are still getting sick and, unfortunately, dying of COVID-19 every day,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Traxler urges everyone in the state to get vaccinated.
‘These vaccines
are safe’
“Get your vaccine so that we can return to a state of normalcy and enjoy our summer, our holidays and our day-to-day lives. Please continue in the meantime masking up, washing your hands and maintaining social distancing. We still have a long ways to go, and we need everyone on board to help get through this pandemic,” Traxler said.
Traxler spoke to The T&D before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered changes to mask rules on Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, DHEC reported that 29,348, or 34 percent, of individuals in Orangeburg County had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. There were 23,659, or 27 percent, who had been fully vaccinated.
There were 4,376 Bamberg County individuals, or 31 percent, who had received at least one shot, with 3,570, or 25 percent, having been fully vaccinated.
In Calhoun County, 4,612 individuals, or 32 percent, had at least one vaccine, with 3,778, or 26 percent, completely vaccinated.
Traxler said on Friday that the state had administered 3,189,988 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
“In addition, 1,758,559, or 42.8 percent of residents, have received at least one dose of a vaccine. There have been 1,370,115, which is 33.4 percent of South Carolinians, have completed their vaccination series,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control reported that as of May 10, there were 115,530,780 individuals in the nation, or 34.8 percent of the population, who had been fully vaccinated. CDC reported 152,819,904, or 46 percent, had received at least one vaccine dose.
“While we still strive for more vaccinations, we have to acknowledge how far we've come and celebrate the nearly two million residents who have made that decision to protect themselves and their loved ones. We're proud of where we are, but we still have many more vaccinations to go,” Traxler said.
The CDC reports that the level of community transmission in the tri-county area is substantial. Traxler said the state is a ways off from reaching herd immunity.
“Herd immunity happens when enough people are protected from the disease either because they've been vaccinated, or they have natural immunity from a previous recent infection with that same bug. We'll reach herd immunity with COVID-19 if at least 70 to 80 percent of the eligible population has that protection mainly through vaccination.
“With 43 percent of the residents in South Carolina having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, we are well on our way, but there is also still a ways to go to reach that goal. But we can reach that benchmark if we have enough people to step up to the plate and get vaccinated,” she said.
The doctor said the state is challenged with the number of people who are not returning for their second shot, but solutions are being sought.
“We are finalizing in South Carolina a process for our vaccine call line centers to make outbound calls to those people who have not returned for their second shots to remind them how important it is to get that second dose, and to also help them schedule an appointment, or find a nearby walk-in clinic so that they can get it done,” Traxler said.
She said misinformation about the vaccines has contributed to vaccine hesitancy.
“These vaccines are safe, effective and readily available now in South Carolina. We encourage all people and all South Carolinians to research vaccines from reputable sources and to talk to their own health care provider, or their own spiritual leader or family or friends who have been vaccinated and hear about their experiences. In the end, South Carolinians have to choose to step up and get vaccinated. I will say that we have not seen excessive amounts of vaccine wastage thus far,” Traxler said.
‘We’re not where
we want to be’
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said while the county is doing a good job of making vaccines available to the public, the county had hoped to have had a “higher percentage of people fully vaccinated by now.”
“That is the true key to us getting past this and getting back to normal. We’ve provided clinics where you could be vaccinated just by walking up without having an appointment. I think in that direction, we’re going in the right direction, but we’re not where we want to be,” Young said.
He said the county, along with the City of Orangeburg and the Orangeburg County School District, have supported the Family Health Centers Inc. and the Regional Medical Center in their vaccination efforts.
“County leaders coordinated with groups to bring more vaccines in, and coordinated with state officials to increase the number of vaccinations coming to the county. Currently, the county is promoting the marketing efforts of individual medical professionals who are giving the vaccinations.
“Also, the county has been in discussions with the Regional Medical Center about their marketing strategy to promote the vaccination clinic through Express Care at the main hospital campus at 3000 Saint Matthews Road. Further, council members have always promoted and taken a pro-vaccine stance at all of their public meetings,” Young said.
Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin Jr. said the county has hosted three vaccination clinics at Calhoun County High School in conjunction with RMC.
“We have also had the Family Health Center vaccination clinic at John Ford Community Center, and DHEC has offered vaccinations at their location,” McLauchlin said.
Traxler said DHEC has worked to make getting vaccines as easy and convenient as possible from larger venues to “smaller, community-focused locations.”
“We have small clinics that are going on throughout the week on various days at our health departments and throughout the state, as well as at local churches, parks, recreation centers,” she said.
Traxler added, “We recently shifted to this no appointment necessary model at our DHEC clinics, and we’re encouraging people to stop by when it’s convenient for them anytime throughout the day. We continue to emphasize that the shots are free and no ID and no insurance is required.
“Vaccine providers across the state are working to make getting a shot as easy and convenient as possible. Many of our partners have vaccine clinics with extended hours, drive-through and walk-in opportunities, and we’re also working to address vaccine hesitancy at that local level.”
The doctor said community-driven messaging is also being implemented to “encourage those who have gotten their shots already to share their stories about why and how they got vaccinated with their family and friends.”
DHEC launched a community tool kit to support local governments and community-based organizations in spreading that vaccination messaging in a personal way, she said.
‘We’re doing
all we can’
Young said Orangeburg County was serious about the coronavirus from day one.
“We’ve given out masks, we’ve done food drives. We’ve done a lot of things that should be able to help the citizens survive throughout this pandemic, as well as even cancelling the tax sale to help individuals. It’s one of those things that we’re doing all we can, and the people in our community must admit that at the end of the day, we have definitely always done what we needed to do and put the people first as far as their safety throughout the pandemic,” Young said.
McLauchlin said, “I don’t know that we will ever be back to what normal was in January of 2020. My hope is that the more vaccinations that are administered, the more confident our leaders will be to release some of the mandates that they have had to put into place because of this pandemic.”
Young is optimistic about the future.
“We need to support efforts to keep the local hospital, doctor’s offices and emergency services from being overwhelmed with patients, as well as to protect our elderly and at-risk populations. Safety against COVID-19 allows some sense of normalcy to return,” he said.
