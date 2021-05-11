Vaccines: ‘Safe, effective and readily available’; officials working to boost local, S.C. vaccinations

“Herd immunity happens when enough people are protected from the disease either because they've been vaccinated, or they have natural immunity from a previous recent infection with that same bug. We'll reach herd immunity with COVID-19 if at least 70 to 80 percent of the eligible population has that protection mainly through vaccination.

“With 43 percent of the residents in South Carolina having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, we are well on our way, but there is also still a ways to go to reach that goal. But we can reach that benchmark if we have enough people to step up to the plate and get vaccinated,” she said.

The doctor said the state is challenged with the number of people who are not returning for their second shot, but solutions are being sought.

“We are finalizing in South Carolina a process for our vaccine call line centers to make outbound calls to those people who have not returned for their second shots to remind them how important it is to get that second dose, and to also help them schedule an appointment, or find a nearby walk-in clinic so that they can get it done,” Traxler said.

She said misinformation about the vaccines has contributed to vaccine hesitancy.

