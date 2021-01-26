Vaccines offered throughout T&D Region

The coronavirus vaccine is currently being administered to individuals in Phase 1a, which includes health care workers and people 70 and older.
According to the SC. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the following sites are offering the coronavirus vaccine.
• Walmart Pharmacy #616 -- 2795 North Rd, Orangeburg; For more information, call 803-533-7300
• Doctors Care Orangeburg -- 1748 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. For more information, visit https://doctorscare.com/
• Orangeburg DHEC, 1550 Carolina Ave, Orangeburg. For more information, call 1-855-472-3432
• Calhoun Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135. For more information, call 1-855-472-3432
• Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg. For more information, call 1-855-472-3432
In addition, Family Health Centers has announced it will be offering the vaccine at its locations.
The vaccinations will be offered at all Family Health Centers locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:
• Family Health Centers, Inc. – 3310 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Norfield Medical Center – 7061 Norway Road, Neeses
• Denmark Family Health Center – 5616 Carolina Highway, Denmark
• St. George Medical Center – 401 Ridge Street, St. George
• Family Health Center at Holly Hill – 922 Holly Street, Holly Hill
• St. Matthews Medical Center – 558 Chestnut Street, St. Matthews
• Community Medical Center – 10278 Old #6 Hwy., Vance
To schedule an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination, call 803-531-6900. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are being accepted.
South Carolina, like all states, currently has limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Some locations that offer vaccine may not have an appointment available for several weeks, depending on their vaccine supply. Facilities receive doses of vaccine each week from the federal government.