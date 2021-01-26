Vaccines offered throughout T&D Region

The coronavirus vaccine is currently being administered to individuals in Phase 1a, which includes health care workers and people 70 and older.

According to the SC. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the following sites are offering the coronavirus vaccine.

• Walmart Pharmacy #616 -- 2795 North Rd, Orangeburg; For more information, call 803-533-7300

• Doctors Care Orangeburg -- 1748 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. For more information, visit https://doctorscare.com/

• Orangeburg DHEC, 1550 Carolina Ave, Orangeburg. For more information, call 1-855-472-3432

• Calhoun Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135. For more information, call 1-855-472-3432

• Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg. For more information, call 1-855-472-3432

In addition, Family Health Centers has announced it will be offering the vaccine at its locations.

The vaccinations will be offered at all Family Health Centers locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations: