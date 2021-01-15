Vaccines offered in region; sites now available in Calhoun, Orangeburg

Coronavirus vaccinations are now being offered in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County’s first vaccination drive was held Friday for people 70 or older and those eligible under the state’s phase 1a, which is for health care workers.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a second COVID-19 vaccination drive for people who’ve registered on Monday at the Bamberg County Health Department at 370 Log Branch Road in Bamberg.

The county has no control over the number of vaccines DHEC brings and is trying to accommodate as many people as possible, County Public Information Officer Mary Tilton said.

“The current registration process is that anyone who registered via the county pre-registration survey will receive an email from DHEC, then register with the CDC to schedule their vaccination. Every person is required to have a unique, valid email address to be able to register with the CDC. Bamberg County Emergency Services has been working to validate email addresses of individuals who submitted their registration with the same email address for multiple family members, for example,” she said.