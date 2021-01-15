Vaccines offered in region; sites now available in Calhoun, Orangeburg

Coronavirus vaccinations are now being offered in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County’s first vaccination drive was held Friday for people 70 or older and those eligible under the state’s phase 1a, which is for health care workers.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a second COVID-19 vaccination drive for people who’ve registered on Monday at the Bamberg County Health Department at 370 Log Branch Road in Bamberg.
The county has no control over the number of vaccines DHEC brings and is trying to accommodate as many people as possible, County Public Information Officer Mary Tilton said.
“The current registration process is that anyone who registered via the county pre-registration survey will receive an email from DHEC, then register with the CDC to schedule their vaccination. Every person is required to have a unique, valid email address to be able to register with the CDC. Bamberg County Emergency Services has been working to validate email addresses of individuals who submitted their registration with the same email address for multiple family members, for example,” she said.
Tilton said the county will continue to work with DHEC to provide as many vaccination opportunities as possible, but that the distribution to the county depends on the state supply.
For questions, call Bamberg County Emergency Services at 803-245-4313, option 1, or email bryantt@bambergcounty.sc.gov.
The county has been posting updates and links to register for the vaccine at www.facebook.com/BambergCounty.
In the meantime, all Doctors Care locations in the state are now providing the coronavirus vaccination, including Doctors Care Orangeburg located at 1748 St. Matthews Road.
At this time, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for individuals in phase 1a, which includes health care workers, and people age 70 and older.
If you meet this criteria and would like to register to receive a vaccine, visit https://doctorscare.com/, or contact the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. Doctors Care does not offer any walk-in vaccines at any of its facilities. Proof of criteria will be required.
The Orangeburg County Health Department at 1550 Carolina Ave. in Orangeburg is also now providing the vaccine. For more information on how to schedule an appointment at the Orangeburg Health Department, individuals are asked to visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine or call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.
Vaccinations are also now being provided at the Calhoun Health Department at 2837 Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews.
Individuals can also call DHEC’s Care Line or visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine for more information about how to set up an appointment.
