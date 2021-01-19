Vaccine demand outweighing supply; sites open throughout region

All Doctors Care locations in the state are now providing the coronavirus vaccination, including Doctors Care Orangeburg, located at 1748 St. Matthews Road.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for individuals in phase 1a, which includes health care workers, and people age 70 and older.

If you meet this criteria and would like to register to receive a vaccine, visit https://doctorscare.com/, or contact the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. Doctors Care does not offer any walk-in vaccines at any of its facilities. Proof of criteria will be required.

The Orangeburg County Health Department at 1550 Carolina Ave. in Orangeburg is also now providing the vaccine. For more information on how to schedule an appointment at the Orangeburg Health Department, individuals are asked to visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine or call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.

Vaccinations are also now being provided at the Calhoun Health Department at 2837 Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews.

Individuals can also call DHEC’s Care Line or visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine for more information about how to set up an appointment.

Renwick said the state receives roughly 31,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine each week.