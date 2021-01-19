Vaccine demand outweighing supply; sites open throughout region

The statewide coronavirus vaccine rollout has experienced occasional bumps, including scheduled appointments outnumbering available doses in the state.
The public is asked to have patience while continuing to schedule appointments as new vaccine shipments are expected.
The vaccine is currently being administered to Phase 1a individuals, which includes health care workers and people 70 and older.
The Bamberg County Health Department is one of a few S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control public health departments providing the vaccine.
Long lines formed at the site on Monday, but there was an explanation.
“Vaccine demand currently outweighs vaccine supply in South Carolina and across the country. Several people without appointments arrived at the health department to receive their vaccine, which resulted in a line and longer than anticipated wait times,” DHEC Public Information Officer Laura Renwick said in an email.
“Vaccine was first and foremost administered to those eligible Phase 1a individuals who had scheduled appointments. If any doses were remaining, those Phase 1a individuals who showed up without appointments were able to receive shots as vaccine supply permitted,” she said.
Bamberg County PIO Mary Tilton said there will be another clinic at the county health department at 370 Log Branch Road in Bamberg once more vaccine becomes available, but individuals can call the DHEC's Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for more information.
The county has also been posting updates and links to register for the vaccine at www.facebook.com/BambergCounty.
Renwick said individuals are still encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine, with more vaccines scheduled to be shipped.
"This helps us reduce lines and wait times and helps ensure vaccine is administered as quickly as possible as more doses are provided to states by the federal government," she said.
People in Phase 1a can find contact information to schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting the site locator at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. They can also call DHEC's Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 (8 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week). Phone agents can help individuals without the internet find the appropriate phone number to call to schedule a vaccine appointment at a site near them.
While the state has included individuals age 70 and older with health care workers in the first phase of the vaccination rollout, the Regional Medical Center has announced that it has no plans to vaccinate the general population right now.
Interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson says RMC is instead focusing on inoculating health care workers across Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, RMC has received a total of 875 vaccination doses as of Monday. A total of 714 first doses have been administered, with a total of 322 second doses having been administered since that time at an 118 percent utilization rate.
All Doctors Care locations in the state are now providing the coronavirus vaccination, including Doctors Care Orangeburg, located at 1748 St. Matthews Road.
At this time, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for individuals in phase 1a, which includes health care workers, and people age 70 and older.
If you meet this criteria and would like to register to receive a vaccine, visit https://doctorscare.com/, or contact the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. Doctors Care does not offer any walk-in vaccines at any of its facilities. Proof of criteria will be required.
The Orangeburg County Health Department at 1550 Carolina Ave. in Orangeburg is also now providing the vaccine. For more information on how to schedule an appointment at the Orangeburg Health Department, individuals are asked to visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine or call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.
Vaccinations are also now being provided at the Calhoun Health Department at 2837 Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews.
Individuals can also call DHEC’s Care Line or visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine for more information about how to set up an appointment.
Renwick said the state receives roughly 31,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine each week.
“The agency is not anticipating any increase in the state's allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government for the next few weeks. The availability of appointments to be scheduled at a vaccine provider location will vary depending on that location's current vaccine supply,” she said. “Providers receive vaccine doses every week, usually on Mondays and Tuesdays, depending on what vaccine doses are shipped by the federal government to South Carolina.”
Family Health Centers Inc.
FHC Chief Executive Officer Leon Brunson Sr. said the facility has registered with DHEC to provide the vaccine at its main Orangeburg site on Magnolia Street in Orangeburg, along with satellite sites in Denmark, Vance, Holly Hill, Norway, St. Matthews and St. George.
Its first shipment came in on Jan. 15. FHC will first vaccinate its employees this week before opening up the vaccination for others included in Phase 1a, including individuals 70 and older, next week, Brunson said.
"It's the one you don't have to freeze," the CEO said.
To make an appointment, individuals will be asked to call 803-531-6900, but only beginning Monday, Jan. 25, he said.
Brunson said, "We want to try to do the employees this week to make sure they are vaccinated, then we'll start with all the people 70 and above. It's very important to us because I need my shot. I told them last week that I was going to be the first in line because this is nothing to play with."
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD