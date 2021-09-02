Vaccine clinic planned for St. Matthews

Vaccines are free to the public and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Health Force, LLC will also offer rapid COVID-19 testing on-site to those interested.

One is through Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, and only requires one shot to be effective. Another is Moderna, which requires a follow-up shot within 28 days. The final vaccine option is Pfizer, which requires a follow-up shot within 21 days and is available to those 12 and up. Those interested will have their preference.