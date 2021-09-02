Vaccine clinic planned for St. Matthews

St. MATTHEWS – Health Force, LLC, will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Calhoun County High School, located at 150 Saints Ave., St. Matthews.
Vaccines are free to the public and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Health Force, LLC will also offer rapid COVID-19 testing on-site to those interested.
Health Force, LLC will offer three vaccines.
One is through Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, and only requires one shot to be effective. Another is Moderna, which requires a follow-up shot within 28 days. The final vaccine option is Pfizer, which requires a follow-up shot within 21 days and is available to those 12 and up. Those interested will have their preference.
No appointment is necessary, however, if a reservation is desired, contact: Health Force at 1–844-579-1500 or www.HealthForceUs.com .