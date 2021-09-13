Vaccination, testing opportunities announced

The S.C. Department of Education is holding an “In It to Win It” vaccination event on Wednesday.

Adults 18 and over can receive either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg. Recipients will receive a gift card (while supplies last) and be entered to win wireless headphones.

Another vaccine event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg.

The Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be offered for those 18 and older, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced the following free testing events:

• Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg

• Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Calhoun County Health and Human, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews

• Tuesday, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Boulevard, Denmark

• Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Voorhees College, Leonard E. Dawson Center, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark