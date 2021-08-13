 Skip to main content
Vaccination event to be held in Livingston; gift cards will be distributed
Vaccinations illustration
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

The S.C. Department of Education will host a coronavirus vaccination event in Livingston on Saturday.

Attendees 12 and over will be able to receive either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Recipients will receive a gift card (while supplies last) and be entered to win a TV.

The “In It to Win It” vaccination event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Livingston Park, 5875 Savannah Highway, Livingston.

The “In It to Win It” vaccination campaign is sponsored by the S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

