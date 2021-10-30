Vaccination clinics scheduled around region

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering vaccine clinics throughout The T&D Region.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments, DHEC says.
The following DHEC vaccine clinics will be offered in the region:
• Monday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Calhoun County Health and Human Services, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Monday, Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 1, 3-5, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Monday-Friday, Nov. 1-5, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Holly Hill Health Department, 8423 Old State Road, Suite A, Holly Hill (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Wednesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
Community partner
vaccine clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away.
Clinics:
• Monday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Family Health Centers Inc., Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway (Moderna 18+)
• Monday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Family Health Centers Inc., Bamberg Civic Center, 2477 Main Highway, Bamberg (Moderna 18+)
• Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Family Health Centers Inc., Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton St., Orangeburg (Moderna 18+)
• Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Family Health Centers Inc., Denmark Train Depot, 12 Baruch St., Denmark (Moderna 18+)
• Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Family Health Centers Inc., John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews (Moderna 18+)
• Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. -- Family Health Centers Inc., Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee (Moderna 18+)
• Thursday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. - Family Health Centers Inc., Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Moderna 18+)
• Thursday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Family Health Centers Inc., Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill (Moderna 18+)
• Friday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. -- Fetter Health Care Network, St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North (Moderna 18+)