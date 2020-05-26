V.I.T.A. Celebrates ‘The Looks’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute will highlight supporters of the arts in makeup and in fashion.

On Wednesday and Thursday evening, May 27 and 28, 2020, will be discussions with leading figures in television and film; these persons bring “the looks” through their acclaimed makeup artistry. “No-Table Talk” and “Done, Done It All” will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.

Wednesday’s guests are Debi Young and Ngozi Olandu Young. Debi Young has been nominated for three primetime EMMYs in makeup. She was the personal makeup artist for Mary J. Blige in “The Wiz Live!” and also for Mahershala Ali in ‘True Detectives.” She and daughter-in-law, Ngozi, were nominated for the HBO movie “Bessie.” Ngozi Young is an entrepreneur; her fashions reflect the colors and styles of her Nigerian culture. Both women have numerous credits for television and film makeup, including that for “The Wire,” “Fences” and “The Watchmen.”