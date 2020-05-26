V.I.T.A. Celebrates ‘The Looks’

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute will highlight supporters of the arts in makeup and in fashion.
On Wednesday and Thursday evening, May 27 and 28, 2020, will be discussions with leading figures in television and film; these persons bring “the looks” through their acclaimed makeup artistry. “No-Table Talk” and “Done, Done It All” will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.
Wednesday’s guests are Debi Young and Ngozi Olandu Young. Debi Young has been nominated for three primetime EMMYs in makeup. She was the personal makeup artist for Mary J. Blige in “The Wiz Live!” and also for Mahershala Ali in ‘True Detectives.” She and daughter-in-law, Ngozi, were nominated for the HBO movie “Bessie.” Ngozi Young is an entrepreneur; her fashions reflect the colors and styles of her Nigerian culture. Both women have numerous credits for television and film makeup, including that for “The Wire,” “Fences” and “The Watchmen.”
Thursday’s guests include Tekoa Hash, makeup artist, stylist, fashion coordinator and co-founder of The Teknique Agency. She has served as makeup artist for several celebrities, including Iyanla Vanzant, Anthony Anderson and Rafael Nadal. Television credits include work for CNN, ESPN, STYLE and MTV. She has contributed as a makeup expert and stylist/fashion consultant for Ambush Makeover and Love & Hip Hop NY, respectively. Hash and her colleagues of the Teknique Agency offer makeover services to an array of clients. They offer branding on a personal and business platform for workshops and conferences that assist women in expressing themselves, regardless as to age, body type or socioeconomic status. She offers energy and vibrancy through her focus on reflecting the best of one’s inner-self.
The 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday evening virtual sessions serve as co-curricular offerings for Denmark Technical College students. These personal and professional enrichment opportunities are open to the public and information may be obtained by contacting mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu or 803-290-6461.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.