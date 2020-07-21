Utility settles suit for $520M; some T&D Region power customers will get refunds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A South Carolina state judge on Monday approved a $520 million settlement in a customer class action lawsuit against state-owned utility Santee Cooper over increased rates for a failed nuclear construction project.

Judge Jean Toal signed off on the deal, which will provide refunds for nearly all of the utility's 1.7 million customers. After about 90 days, customers will receive some kind of cash payment. Customers with refunds of less than $25 will receive a credit on their bill.

All cooperative customers in The T&D Region will be getting refunds.

An estimated 26,000 Tri-County Electric Co-op customers from Jan. 1, 2007 through Jan. 31, 2020 will receive a refund, although the amount the co-op will receive still needs to be determined, Tri-County CEO Chad Lowder said.

Refunds will also be provided for Bamberg Board of Public Works customers from Jan. 1, 2007 through Jan. 31, 2020, according to Manager Will Martin.

Orangeburg Department of Public Utility customers will not receive a refund because the department gets its power from Dominion, not Santee Cooper.