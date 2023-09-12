SANTEE – Back in 2015, unleaded gasoline sold for roughly $2.43 a gallon in South Carolina. A brand-new, no-frills Ford F-150 pickup truck sold for $26,615. The U.S. Consumer Price Index stood at 238.

Also in 2015, the Town of Santee raised its monthly utility rates. In-town customers using 3,000 gallons of water were charged $12.50 for water and $28.34 for sewer service. Out-of-town customers were billed $21.10 for water and $66.43 for sewer.

In the eight years since then, core inflation grew an average of 3% per year. With compounding, the increases added up to 26.48%, according to data posted on official U.S. government agency websites.

The result is higher prices for just about everything. Gas has risen by a buck per gallon. This year’s F-150 costs at least $33,695. The Consumer Price Index is hovering around 333.

Santee was not immune from inflation. The utility system had to spend more each year to operate and maintain its utility services.

Even so, the town’s elected leaders refused to raise utility rates.

Last year, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspected components of the wastewater (sewer) system, deemed the town out of compliance with state law, fined the town for the violations, and demanded that the town make costly improvements.

Santee officials were told they could obtain the money to improve the wastewater system only if they had a revenue stream that is robust enough to keep the system financially in the black.

So – earlier this year – the municipal officials held a public hearing and took the other required steps to adopt the first utility rate increase in eight years.

It was a shocker: Water rates went up by 40% and sewer service rates practically doubled.

Now, in-town customers using 3,000 gallons of water are billed $17.60 for water and $53.55 for sewer. Out-of-town customers are charged $29.60 for water and $123.55 for sewer.

The council’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, drew an unusually large crowd. Most of them complained about the new utility rates. No one thanked the town officials for not raising rates for the past eight years.

Many towns charge a flat minimum rate for 2,000 gallons a month. Santee’s minimum rate is 3,000 gallons.

One speaker said that unfairly penalizes customers like him.

“Based on my past usage, I use less than 10,000 gallons of water annually and I am charged for 36,000 gallons. Same for sewage. I am paying for over 26,000 gallons of water and sewer that I do not use,” he explained.

One out-of-town customer said that his most recent water and sewer bill was “higher than my power bill.”

Another asked why the town charges him – and other out-of-town customers – so much more than in-town customers.

Mayor Donnie Hilliard replied: “You’re not obligated to use our system. If you don’t want it, you can get water elsewhere.” It was unclear what other options are available to homeowners in the Santee area.

Another speaker asked about the town’s efforts to notify customers about the pending utility rate increases.

Hilliard replied that notices of the public hearing were published in the local daily newspaper, The Times and Democrat, and the local weekly newspaper, the Orangeburg Leader, which is all the notice that the town is required by law to provide.

The speaker replied that he was not a regular reader of those publications because “the papers aren’t what they used to be.” He believes that the town should have included a notice in the utility bills.

Questions also arose about the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency and the millions of federal dollars it receives. That federal money can be spent only for capital expenses, such as installing new transmission lines. The agency’s operating costs must be covered by the money it makes by treating and selling water wholesale to its customers, one of which is the Town of Santee.

A Bradford Village resident said a portion of his subdivision “smelled like a cesspool” after recent torrential rains. He added that the problem had arisen multiple times over the past four years.

Hilliard replied that the town is aware of the problem. He said it originated with the design and construction of the system before the developer gave it to the town. “That designer deserves to be spanked,” the mayor stated.

A man told the mayor and council that he’s still waiting for street lights, 30 years after the town promised to install them upon his annexation into the town.

Two men questioned the driving capabilities of a police officer whom they did not name. The mayor replied: “Report that officer to the chief, please.”

One visitor expressed appreciation for the town’s recreation department.

Frequent council meeting attendee Frederick Goodwin asked, for the third time, whether the work being done on the pump station near the old outlet mall would benefit the “4,000 homes” that could be built in a nearby subdivision, or a planned hotel nearby.

Hilliard replied that the subdivision would have 400 homes at most – not 4,000 – and that the pump station won’t benefit them or the planned hotel.

In one of the few action items, the council voted to continue the town’s agreement with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for another year. DJJ will provide “secure detention service” for juveniles arrested by town police officers at the rate of $50 per juvenile per day.

Mayor Hilliard said that he met with two U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development officials earlier that day concerning Santee’s wastewater treatment facility upgrade. All went well and the project might be going out for bids between Nov. 23, 2023, and Jan. 24, 2024.

USDA also provided money for the town to build a storage facility for the police department. The federal officials visited the facility and were pleased to learn that it is already 99% complete.

Hilliard announced that the extension of Dazzy Street, between the town hall and the library, is now open to all traffic except for heavy trucks.

The meeting ended with an executive session – closed to the public – to continue the process of selecting a town administrator, a position that has been unfilled for many years. Six applicants were still under consideration, Hilliard said.

The Santee Town Council’s next monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, in council chambers at 192 Municipal Way, across from the Town Hall. Contact Town Clerk Willia Wright at 803-854-2152 for details.