Utilities will not cut power off for nonpayment, suspending lobby services

The company is also taking precautions should employees need to enter homes.

"They will wear rubber gloves when entering homes, and in some instances, special protective gear," the company stated in a press release about the coronavirus. "If coronavirus is suspected in a home and we are required to enter, disposable coveralls will also be used. You can assist by maintaining a six-foot separation from our employees to minimize risk."

For employees who regularly interact with customers, the utility is encouraging alternate ways of doing business and remote communication where possible.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Chad Lowder said the utility is also suspending disconnections for nonpayment through at least March 31, and walk-in lobby traffic is also suspended through the same time period.

"We strongly encourage members to keep up with payments so bills are manageable when things resume to normal," Lowder said. "All balances must be paid eventually and the last thing we want is for you, the member, to make it through the COVID-19 emergency only to face a large balance on your account."