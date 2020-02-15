Utilities seek to share service in town

ROWESVILLE -- Dominion Energy and Edisto Electric Cooperative sent representatives to Rowesville February meeting to talk about their recent agreements on service rights.

Dominion’s Lee Michael spoke to the mayor and council about the new plans. Michael said that within town limits, Dominion is the sole provider for all residents, while outside of town limits, it is primarily Edisto Electric, with a few serviced by Dominion. Their new plan – a service rights agreement would allow any properties annexed into the town in the future to keep their current service provider and not have to switch.

Rowesville currently has a franchise agreement with Dominion and will have to sign one with Edisto Electric if the measure is approved. Councilman Benjamin Boensch tabled the decision to be made at the March meeting after all council members have had adequate time to read the necessary documents.

Rowesville has received the 2014, 2015 and 2016 audits and is in the process of reviewing them and will cover them in March’s meeting as well.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 2 at Rowesville Town Hall at 309 River Drive.

Contact the writer: coreyadam88@aim.com

